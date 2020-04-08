5 Times When Karan Johar’s Kids, Roohi & Yash Johar Were Hilariously Savage!

While everyone locked indoors amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown owing to the pandemic Coronavirus, Karan Johar is no exception. The illustrious filmmaker, like most others, is spending his making the most of his time indoors with his twins Yash and Roohi Johar and his mother Hiroo Johar or more fondly known as Hiroo aunty.

While the filmmaker is no new to headlines, for his style sense or his larger than life films, this time it is his children who have caught our fancy! While Karan often takes to his official Instagram handle these days to put out videos of him time with his kids, it is their sassy and cutely savage replies that has made us fall in love with them.

So here are 5 times when Yash and Roohi Johar absolutely floored us with their hilarious savagery.

1. When Roohi Johar Made It Very Clear That Honesty Is Certainly The Best Policy!

2. Yash Johar Wants The Bollywood’s Shehenshaah To Take Away The Coronavirus…May Be We Want That Tooo!

3. May Be Someone Had To Tell Karan Johar He NEEDS To Wear Simple Clothes & Looks Like Yash Johar Just DID!!!

4. THE SATORIAL GUCCI CHOICES Or May Be Not?!

5. Yash & Roohi Just Reversed Parenting For Us!!

Below are two bonus videos for you:

6. Honesty Will Never Be The Same Anymore…ROFL!!!

7. Looks Like Yash & Roohi Johar Are Yet To Approve Of KJO’s Fashion Choices! Sometimes…Don’t We All??? Just Sayinnggg

Well while we can’t seem to have enough of these kids, do let us know what you think about the adorable Johar munchkins

