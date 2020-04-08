Debina Bonnerjee Goes The Extra Mile For Her Building Staff; Cooks Them A Meal AMid The On Going Lockdown

Popular tv actress Debina Bonnerjee recently extended a very warm helping hand for her building staff amidst the whole lockdown phase.

The actress went a step ahead and cooked an entire meal for all her building watchmen who have been restricted from stepping outside according to the given protocols.

Upon getting to know the restrictions laid upon them too, Debina decided to do her bit for all of them who have been taking care of the entire building so well!

Speaking about the importance of helping those in need at the moment, Debina shares, “I feel that right now the best thing we can all do amidst this lockdown is to help others who aren’t able to help themselves much. So I too decided to do my bit for all the building staff who have tirelessly been taking care of all of us! Through my building group chat, I recently came to know that the watchmen have also been restricted from leaving the building at all, so I decided to cook food for all of them as they are the ones who are attending to us building residents day in and day out. So this was the least I could do for them. I made them some Rajma Chawal, which they totally relished! And seeing the smiles on their faces made me so so happy!”.

Married to popular TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee is best known for her stint in Chidiya Ghar.

