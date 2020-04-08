WHAT! Kanika Kapoor To Face Police Interrogation Post 14-Day Home Quarantine

Kanika Kapoor sent shock waves across the entire nation after she became the first B-towner to test positive for the dreaded COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. But what shocked people more was the fact that the singer despite being aware of her medical status, went ahead and attended several parties and get-togethers putting at risk hundreds of lives.

Now after 5 tests and days of treatment at a Lucknow hospital, Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital. But things are far from over for the Baby Doll singer. A certain report in Bombay Times states that the singer is liked to face police interrogation after her 14 day home quarantine period comes to an end.

Yes, you read that! The report in Bombay Times has quoted Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow saying, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”

For those of you who have joined in late, Kanika Kapoor tested positive 5 times for the coronavirus and also made it to the headlines for her alleged starry tantrums at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) hospital in Lucknow where she was admitted.

