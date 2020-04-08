Amid Wedding Reports With Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Sparks Rumours With Ex-Flame John Mayer!

The craze for FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston can be measured by the Guinness Record she made with her Instagram debut. The actress for long has been in the headlines over her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. But looks like all the focus is now being shifted to John Mayer!

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer had a fling back in 2008. The duo started dating in February with their appearance at the Oscar that year and their relationship continued for 6 months. Now, their relationship is back under the radar as she made her appearance on the Who Says singer’s Instagram live and took the internet by storm.

John Mayer recently conducted a live session with his massive fan base amid lockdown, and paid a musical tribute to late Bill Withers, who passed away at 81 on 30th March. The singer was heard saying, “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

To this, the FRIENDS actress left laughing emojis, and fans were quick to notice her presence and went berserk.

The comment section was flooded with messages and excited fans expressing their happiness over The Morning Show actress’ presence.

“OMG Jen is here,” wrote one of the fan.

Well, looks like there’s something going behind the scenes, otherwise why would the actress out of the blue make an appearance on John Mayer’s live? What do you think?

Meanwhile, recently Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s close friend Mellisa Etheridge broke millions of hearts when she stated that the two will ‘always remain friends’.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!