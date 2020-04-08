Sonali Bendre Shares Some Amazing Tips & A Secret Recipe For Obtaining Healthy Immunity Against Coronavirus

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from different fields have come forward to spread awareness and appeal to people. A few days ago, we saw Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan with their respective videos, sharing the importance of social distancing. Recently, cancer survivor and actress, Sonali Bendre too shared some great tips and a secret recipe to boost immunity for raising a fight against coronavirus and other diseases.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared a video post. The video starts with a message, “Health is not a lack of germs, toxins or diseased cells in your body. It is how well your body responds to them. A sturdy immunity builds sturdy health.” She further shared a three-step guide for a healthy immunity which includes inhalation, drinking a hot glass of water and the last one is her secret recipe- a smoothie including spinach, walnut, carrot, amla, fresh turmeric, ginger, apricot, blueberries, cranberries, almond, cinnamon and apple.

What a unique post for World Health Day!

Recently, Sonali Bendre expressed her mixed emotions on a special occasion, what with the implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Happy Gudi Padwa… it’s ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown…but in someways it’s a sign of what we need to do.”

