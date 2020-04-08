Ram Charan Misses Cousin Allu Arjun On His Birthday, Wishes Him With An Adorable Childhood Picture

They say cousins are our first best friends, and it is indeed very true when it comes to Tollywood superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Today on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, due to coronavirus lockdown, Ram Charan missed being with the Pushpa actor and feeding him a cake.

Not us, but the RRR star himself had to say so on his Instagram post. Ram Charan shared birthday wish for Allu Arjun with an adorable throwback picture from their childhood.

Along with the picture Ram Charan wrote, “I should be feeding you cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood. Have a great birthday bunzu and a great poster. @alluarjunonline”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Allu Arjun (in white tee) feeding Ram Charan (in yellow tee) a piece of cake. Also seen in the picture is Telugu megastar and Ram Charan’s dad Chiranjeevi.

It was today morning when the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa unveiled the film’s first two posters. Both the posters featuring Allu Arjun have set social media on fire, all thanks to ‘Stylish Star’s fans.

Pushpa has Allu Arjun playing a character with grey shades. The Telugu actor will be seen in a completely new get up with long hair and grown beard as a lorry driver and red sandalwood smuggler.

About Ram Charan’s much anticipated RRR, the actor in the period actioner will be seen portraying the role of Telugu revolutionist Alluri Sitarama Raju. The magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli also has Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were last seen on the big screen together in 2014 released Telugu action thriller Yevadu.

