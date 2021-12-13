Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Starrer's Unique Campaign Got Everyone Talking!

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which already won over the critics with its mind-bending story had a very interesting campaign to highlight the much anticipation around the film.

Advertisement

#ProblemKyaHai campaign talks about all the issues that every film campaign goes through. A movie promotion usually goes gung-ho about its story and everything that audiences’ need to know.

Advertisement

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s strategic promotional campaign was all about ‘unique ways to drive people to the theatres without giving the true messaging of the film’. A series of 7 short videos comprising of the ideas that reflected the makers thoughts got everyone intrigued.

Talking about the same, director Abhishek Kapoor says, “We wanted a different strategy for our promotions and #ProblemKyaHai campaign aptly fits the assignment. The videos are fun and give out the right messaging. As our film releases today, we have definitely

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who presented himself in his quirky trait in the campaign says, “Our campaign thought was simple but give out the correct communication. My films in the past have always been vocal about conflicts and with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui it was different from the start. Our film has been released today and I hope audiences shower their love as always!”

Shivam Chanana -Head Marketing for Tseries states that “Every film is unique and so has to be its Positioning and Marketing ..#ProblemKyaHai campaign was our endeavour to mirror how the audiences have been reacting to the trailer and songs of Chandigarh kare Aashiqui and hence there was a sense of connection and communication when it went live further creating buzz and conversations around it .”

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

Must Read: Is Nora Fatehi Dating Guru Randhawa? Viral Beach Pictures Make Fans Go, “Daya Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube