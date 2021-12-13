Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 20 on December 14 and people are getting nostalgic about it. One of these fans who got nostalgic as K3G turns two decades old is Alia Bhatt. The actress recreated an iconic scene from the film with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While their performance in the recreation was spot-on and is receiving loads of love, it also got a response from the original Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to glimpse the video and check out Kareena’s reaction to it.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared a fun behind-the-scenes video. This BTS video, also featuring a cameo by her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is a recreation of an iconic moment from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ft Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Alia recreated the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s rating scene – before prom. She captioned the video, “My favourite scene and my favourite people💕 Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years✨” Check out the video here:

While the video sees Alia stepping into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shoes, Ranveer Singh mouths Hrithik Roshan’s dialogues while Ibrahim Ali Khan cameos as one of the college guys she’s rating. When is Saif Ali Khan’s son making his Bollywood debut is unknown, but this quite a filmy appearance – don’t you agree?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared Alia Bhatt’s video recreating the Poo rating scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Reacting to it, she wrote, “No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only of course the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia ♥️@aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @______iak______ @karanjohar 😍⭐🥳 HALLELUJAAAAH 😎💁🏻‍♀️✌🏼 #20YearsOfK3G”

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Rani Mukerji. Released on December 14, 2001, the film emerged as a major commercial success, both domestically and internationally. It won several awards including 5 Filmfare Awards. 2 Screen Awards and several more.

Would you like to see Alia Bhatt as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2.0? Let us know in the comments below.

