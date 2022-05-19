Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry. Besides her acting skills, the beauty is known for her chic fashion sense. From her city sightings to her airport looks to her red carpet looks, we drool over her fashion game every single time she makes a public appearance. Earlier today, she was spotted in the city wearing a pretty salwar-kameez and fans spotted a ‘love bite’ on her left cheek. Scroll below to watch the video.

Jacqueline is massively popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 60 million followers on Instagram. She’s pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often shares stories and posts giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

Earlier today, Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted exiting a building in Mumbai and looked fresh as a daisy in her ethnic attire. The beauty wore a Salwar-kameez and carried a dupatta along with it. The Kick actress styled her look with a pair of sunglasses and carried her fancy water bottle.

Jacqueline Fernandez graciously acknowledged the paparazzi as she made her way towards her car and flashed her radiant smile. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

How pretty is she!

Now, netizens were quick to react to her video and a user on Instagram commented, “Love bite on left cheek, behen ji namaste 😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Is that a love bites on her cheek?” A third user commented, “Ihnka waqt chala gaya.”

It isn’t the first time that Jacqueline Fernandez is trolled on social media but trolls attack Bollywood beauties every other day and they handle them with utmost grace.

