Salman Khan is one of the superstars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. While the actor is known for his philanthropy, he has landed in legal trouble a few times. He has earned a nickname as Bad boy of Bollywood for the controversies he raked up in the past.

The superstar was slapped by a girl in Delhi in public but the actor surprisingly kept a check on his temper even after being provoked by the girl.

As per the Bangalore Mirror report, the alleged incident occurred in 2009 at a party held in Delhi where a rich builder’s daughter Monika allegedly barged into the private party and slapped Salman Khan. Interestingly, it wasn’t only the superstar who became the soft target.

The girl abused actress Sushmita Sen and Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, Shibani Kashyap, Vijender Singh and other guests present at the party. However, the Dabangg star kept cool instead of reacting to the incident. He asked the security guards to show Monika the way out.

The report also added that the party was held at a five-star hotel in Delhi following a fashion show organised by Sanjana Jon. Sushmita Sen’s sibblings Rajiv, Raima and Riya Sen were also present at the party.

The report quoted a source as saying, “A sloshed Monika accompanied by a male friend first tried to forcefully enter the party venue. She was too loud and completely out of control. Sohail Khan asked the security guards not to let Monika in. Meanwhile, Salman heard the commotion and walked to where Monika was making a fuss. She was misbehaving and started abusing Sushmita Sen. When Salman very politely asked the girl to leave, she suddenly slapped the actor.”

A crowd was gathered and the guards then took her away from the event. Salman Khan along with his brother Sohail Khan went inside the venue. This comes as a surprise as the superstar is notoriously known for his temper.

