Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South star Kichcha Sudeep’s heated argument on Twitter last week took everyone by a complete shock. This argument started after Sudeepa claimed that Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 was not a Pan India film. Many industry members and netizen also shared their views on the same, and now actor Jaaved Jafferi is now sharing his take on it.

For the unversed, Ajay and Kichcha cold war on Twitter took place over the topic of Hindi being the national language of India. While Sudeep felt there is no ‘one’ national language of India, Devgn took a stand for the Hindi language.

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jafferi has now entered the debate on Hindi being our national language. At first, Javed claimed that he thought Hindi was our national language, but after conducting some research on the same, the actor realised that the Indian Constitution gives no language the status of a national language.

While talking about the topic that caused an argument between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep, Jaaved Jafferi told India Today, “I read up a bit about it. Constitutionally, there is no one language. That’s what I looked at. I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no language a status of the national language. I came across that. I was even under the impression that Hindi is the national language. But I just looked up that the constitution gives no language the status of a national language.”

Jaaved Jafferi further continued by saying, “And there are 22 official languages. Out of which, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Sindhi, all these are the official languages. See, the point is about unity in diversity. That was and is the beauty of this country. There are so many religions but there is no national religion. There is no national language. You have a national bird or a national flower. The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that.”

