Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and also enjoys a huge fan following across the country. She is celebrating her 25th birthday today and the pictures from her birthday bash have now been going viral. Some people can be seen wholeheartedly wishing her a happy birthday while others resorted to brutal trolling for her choice of clothes.

For the unversed, Ira has always been popular on social media, either for her insightful thoughts on mental health or for her simple daily life updates. Her pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare also go viral within minutes and some of them get subjected to trolling for very random reasons.

In a recent Instagram post, Ira Khan can be seen celebrating her birthday with a bunch of friend and family members. In one of the pictures, she can be seen blowing candles on a cake while Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, sing for her in the background.

Ira Khan can be spotted wearing a yellow two-piece bikini which has the stripe pattern and was paired with a messy bun and a set of matching earrings. She was also wearing pink-framed shades while spending some quality time with her family and friends.

Aamir Khan, who is also present in one of the pictures, was also dressed in a swimsuit and looks like a few of the netizens have a problem with that as well. In the comments section, people can be seen trolling Ira Khan for no legitimate reason, just because they do not approve of her dressing. Have a look.

“Ghar par A log kapde nahi pehnte kya …?”, a comment read

“Kitna nanga nanga sa mahaul h😂😂”, another comment said

A troll further wrote, “Baap ke samne bikini pe waa 😮”

“Arey choti bachhi ho kya😂”, another one read.

