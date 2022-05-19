The show schedule for the coming week is out and Jayeshbhai Jordaar has minimum showcasing going for itself. There is hardly a show or two allocated for it at multiplexes across the country in the second week and that’s not surprising at all, courtesy of very poor response in the first week. With new releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad coming in, the majority of screens and shows have been allocated there. As a matter of fact, even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a much better showcasing as it has some premium screens going for it.

The Ranveer Singh starrer currently stands at 16.50 crores* and while the first week could well close at 17.50 crores, the lifetime total will well stay under the 20 crores mark. It has turned out to be a forgettable affair for all involved, and for Yash Raj Films, it’s a closure to its backlog of mid-budget films, others being Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The good thing is that its next release is Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj and things are looking good for the period action drama which has all that it takes to make for a truly big screen extravaganza. This would be followed by Shamshera and that film will also mark the comeback of Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen four long years after Sanju [2018]. With these two back to back big-budgeted films coming up next, there is a lot in store for Aditya Chopra who would be looking at things to turn better before he arrives with Tiger 3 and Pathan next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

