Yet another milestone has been crossed by KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi]. Within five week run at theatres, the film has now crossed the 430 crores landmark. This happened on Wednesday with 0.85 crores* more coming in. As a result, the overall total of the film stands at 430.20 crores* and there is a chance that 431 crores would be met once the week is through.

There is also an impending OTT release of the film but one wonders whether the Yash starrer will go the Pushpa [Hindi] way. That film set a record by netting close to 30 crores even after the film had been premiered on OTT. Of course that was a different time since no new release was there in theatres and hence audiences were starved of entertainment. As a result, even with 1-1.50 crores coming on a daily basis, the film managed to keep running in theatres and brought moolah at the box office.

In case of KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi], the film has already netted a whopping 430 crores already and moreover new releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad are there are arriving at theatres as well. Moreover, the release calendar is blocked one Friday after another, which means shows will continue to get reduced for the Prashant Neel directed film. It would be interesting to see how it brings in its next 10 crores from here so that the next major milestone of 440 crores is accomplished.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

