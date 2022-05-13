One of the master filmmakers of Indian cinema Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is known to speak his heart out and never shies away from making his point clear. For the past few months, the director has been very much vocal about the tremendous box office business of South films. In his latest tweet, RGV seems to have mocked Bollywood where he claimed the industry might have to make films only for the OTT platforms.

The recent South films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have done a tremendous job at the box office. The films have done a business of over 1000 Crore which is a major achievement for the industry. Actors from the regional films are now getting more followers and respect from the Hindi speaking audience.

Looking at the success rate of South movies this year, Ram Gopal Varma in his latest tweet feels that Bollywood will soon have to start making films for digital platforms. He wrote, “The way SOUTH films seem to be going in theatres and NORTH films don’t seem to be going, it looks like BOLLYWOOD should be soon making films only for OTT.”

In his earlier tweet, Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker called Yash starrer KGF an enormous tree and also compared the Prashanth Neel’s film with a ‘dark cloud casting a doomsday.’ Lastly, he also said the South actioner is like sand which is quickly swallowing the old fashioned biggies.

The way SOUTH films seem to be going in theatres and NORTH films don’t seem to be going, it looks like BOLLYWOOD should be soon making films only for OTT 😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 13, 2022

I think #KGF2 is like an enoromous tree under whose shadow , no tree seems to be growing — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 12, 2022

.#KGF2 is like a large dark cloud casting a doomsday shadow on all the other big films and the black clouds torrential collections are draining all other stars and star directors — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 12, 2022

. #KGF2 is like a quick sand just swallowing up all old fashioned biggies — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 12, 2022

Most recently actor Mahesh Babu was asked about his plans to enter Bollywood film, to this, the actor replied, “I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I’ve always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

His comment stirred a lot of outrage as many B-Town stars reacted to his statement, even Ram Gopal Varma in a conversation with India Today told, “It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn’t understand what he meant by Bollywood can’t afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did. Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don’t understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood.”

