Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast went downhill after a superb start. Ever since fans are looking forward to his next (Thalapathy 66) which is Vijay’s collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film went on floors a few days back. Amid it, an interesting update has come about Vijay’s next to next film (Thalapathy 67) and it has to do with Sanjay Dutt turning baddie. Scroll below for more details.

For the unversed, Thalapathy 67 has been almost confirmed and it will be helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh and Vijay had earlier collaborated for Master. The film was loved by the masses and thus, there’s a lot of anticipation about Vijay’s 67th film. The latest report takes that excitement a notch higher as it suggests our beloved Baba is being considered to play an important part in the film.

Sanjay Dutt received a lot of love from the audience for his character of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. It looks like Adheera’s success might have triggered the makers of Thalapathy 67, as reportedly, he has been approached to play an antagonist opposite to Thalapathy Vijay.

Even though any official confirmation hasn’t been made, it would be crazy to see Thalapathy Vijay going one on one with Sanju baba.

Meanwhile, ahead of Beast’s release, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about his son’s debut in an interview. His rare appearance was one of the most talked-about aspects of the interview, while Vijay’s ice-breaker on his son Sanjay’s debut too made a lot of noise.

He stated that he has no idea what his son is thinking. In response to a question about his son Sanjay’s Kollywood debut, the ‘Kaththi’ actor stated that he is unsure about Sanjay’s decision, but he will never force or taunt his son about his choices.

