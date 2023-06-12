An old picture of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has surfaced on the Internet where the actor can be seen holding a glass jar containing a deformed fetus preserved in formaldehyde. The decades-old picture has been drawing a slew of negative responses on social media. Looking at the picture, it seems the Titanic star must be in his teens while posing for the jar. Scroll down to read more.

A Twitter post shared the throwback picture of the renowned star which left the Internet disgusted. Many claimed that DiCaprio has no sense – the reason why he was still dating 20-year-olds despite touching 50. DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood with plenty of big awards to his name along with an Oscar.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s controversial throwback picture, a Twitter post shared a post where a young DiCaprio can be seen holding a cigar between his fingers and holding a glass jar with his two hands. The photo has been captioned, “Dear Leonardo DiCaprio, you have been selected to be exposed.” The description underneath the post says, “DiCaprio is seen holding a “pickled punk”, a malformed fetus named Junior preserved in a jar belonging to artist Joe Coleman. Coleman bought Junior from Carney and keeps him in his “Odditorium” along with other bizarre artifacts and art pieces.” The picture was apparently taken in the Odditorium- a private museum owned by Joe Coleman. His private museum houses several odd objects which he has collected from all over the world.

Take a look:

Dear Leonardo DiCaprio, you have been selected to be exposed. pic.twitter.com/DrVgfYKBUf — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 8, 2023

Picture taken in the Odditorium a private museum owned by Joe Coleman. Pickled Fetuses where common in Victorian times , this ones called Junior. https://t.co/k0UdskYeNI — cornishskeptic (@cornishskeptic) July 15, 2020

Joe Coleman, in one of his earlier interviews, spilled the beans on the origin of the jar saying that he got it from the Coney Islands when he landed there in the mid-eighties. He dubbed it as “junior” also calling him his alter ego.

Social media users were quick tot react to Leonardo DiCaprio’s throwback picture. One user stated, “Well, he’s a creepy one for sure! That fetus maybe a ghoulish novelty prop they sold back in the 1990’s.But,it’s no secret Leonardo likes his girls as young as possible& Ricky Gervais joked about DiCaprio’s date expiring his age limit at the Oscars! His connection to Club of Rome!”

Another wrote, “I can’t imagine Leonardo Di Caprio making a joke or doing something funny. There is no element of humour to any of his characters. Dude seems drastically unfunny.”

One user tweeted, “oh dear, is that photo for real… and what’s in the jar?” As another added, “What is in that man’s jar? The next one stated, “He’s dating a girl 20+ years younger. He’s never grown up.”

And, one said, “Dear God is that a baby in that jar?? Hollywood. Their depravity knows no bounds.” One person concluded, “I’ve always thought something happened to him. It doesn’t make sense for an almost 50 year old man to be dating 18 year olds.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Netflix Don’t Look Up and will soon be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

