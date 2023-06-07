James Cameron is a highly acclaimed and influential filmmaker known for his groundbreaking work in the world of cinema. He has given several blockbusters like Titanic, Avatar, The Terminator and many more. But did you know he once came close to helming Spider-Man film? Scroll down to know more.

Not many know that Carolco Pictures bought the rights to adapt Spider-Man into a film in the 1990s. At that time, Cameron was then hired to write, direct and produce the movie. He put together a script and cast Leonardo DiCaprio as Peter Parker. But the film was shelved.

Years later, James Cameron opened up about the Spider-Man film he was meant to direct with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role in his book ‘Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron.’ In the book, he called his version “the greatest film [he] never made”.

Talking about it in a roundtable with ScreenCrush, Cameron said that his movie would have been “very different” to the Tobey Maguire trilogy. He said: “I wanted to make something that had a kind of gritty reality to it… I wanted to ground it in reality and ground it in universal human experience.” He also compared it to Terminator and Alien.

According to James Cameron, Spider-Man’s abilities are “a great metaphor” for “that untapped reservoir of potential that people have” as well as “a metaphor for puberty and all the changes to your body, your anxieties about society, about society’s expectations, your relationships with your gender of choice that you’re attracted to, and all those things.”

The first time James Cameron’s original script surfaced online, it was significantly more s*xually explicit than any of the Spider-Man films that followed. Through a sequence that simulated ejaculation in a wet dream and a passionate s*x scene with Mary-Jane on the Brooklyn Bridge, Peter developed his skills.

According to the plot, after being bitten, Peter experiences a manic episode and then wakes up in bed thinking everything is OK. He pulls back the sheets to find “a sticky white mass completely covering him, glueing him to his bedding.” He notices an “oozing” of “pearlescent white fluid” coming from his wrists all of a sudden. If this weren’t enough, his script also had Spider-Man replicating the s*xual conduct of spiders in the s*x scene with MJ.

