Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life is more attractive to people than his professional life. The actor has given some extraordinary performances over the span of his career, receiving critical acclamation and applause for them. But his dating life is quite the opposite, and he is often scrutinised for his taste in women who are less than 25 years old. Recently he was spotted with model Eden Polani who is just nineteen years old, and the rumours of them dating spread like wildfire. Recently a source has clarified the matter; read on to find more on it.

Leo called it quits with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone after dating her for about four years. They split up around August last year; Morrone turned 25 last year, as per reports. This further brought in the notice the weird dating pattern of the Titanic star.

A few days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani were spotted sitting next to one another at a new music release party. And going by Leo’s previous linkups and alleged relationships, tales of them dating started circulating the internet so much that people even supposedly started labelling him as a paedophile. Now, a source via E! News has shed light on it.

Clarifying the dating rumour, the source said, “Leo [Leonardo DiCaprio] and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group,” the source said. “Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

After his breakup with Camila over the past few months, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid and later on Victoria Lamas the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas. The Oscar-winning actor was also spotted vacationing on a yacht with multiple bikini-clad women a few days ago. Leo seems to be in no rush to settle down and is enjoying his bachelor phase wholeheartedly.

