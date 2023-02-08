Ashton Kutcher finally speaks about awkward red carpet photos from the premiere of their upcoming Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine. The on-screen couple’s photo from the red carpet was a topic of chatter for the internet world. Read on to find out What Kutcher has to say about it.

Netflix’ Your Place or Mine will have Witherspoon and Kutcher as Debbie and Peter, and the onscreen couple has been promoting it all over the place. As they were photographed posing awkwardly next to each other, social media has made many memes that have been created about the two stars’ carpet disconnect.

In a conversation with Chicks in the Office podcast, Ashton Kutcher explained the hilariously awkward red carpet photos of him and co-star Reese Witherspoon. He says there is no winning in this situation to avoid the rumors. “If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” he said. “Like, the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, then the rumor is we don’t like each other,” said Ashton Kutcher.

Later in the conversation, Ashton Kutcher reveals that his wife, Mila Kunis, first gave him a heads-up. She texted both of them in a group chat and told them they have to “act like you like each other.”

While explaining the awkward expression, he revealed that he is hard of hearing and is never really sure of who is calling his name. “If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am, and I’m cool with that,” added Ashton Kutcher.

