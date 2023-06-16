Marvel’s 2019 superhero film, Avengers: Endgame, was a rollercoaster of emotions for the fans who invested over a decade into the MCU. The film saw all the Avengers come together, Chris Evans’ Captain America getting a happy ending with Peggy Carter, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man dying a hero and having an emotional funeral and many more tear-jerking moments.

Today, we are talking about Tony Stark’s funeral scenes – the part where he tells his on-screen daughter Morgan’ I love you 3000.’ As per a video we came across, RDJ improvised this scene while filming, making it even more emotional than it was on paper. Read on to know about it.

Sharing an interesting fact regarding Tony Stark’s funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame – and Iron Man’s virtual interaction with his daughter Morgan, Instagram page ‘nerd.talk.world’ posted a video that is sure to make Robert Downey Jr fans go ‘awww’. The video features a collage of interactions between RDJ and Lexi Rabe’s characters from the scene and how the superhero actor made it more emotional.

Talking about RDJ’s Tony Stark’s last interaction with his daughter Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe), the narration of the video states, “Did you know that the scene where Tony Stark says goodbye to his daughter Morgan was totally improvised? Director Joe Russo explained that the child actress who plays Morgan was having a hard time focusing and staying still while filming the scene.”

So what does the Iron Man actor do? The video reveals, “So Robert Downey Jr decided to improvise and started interacting with her, making the scene feel more natural and emotional. This moment just shows how amazing he is as an actor.” Check out the video here:

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “I love this Sean it is so sweet 🥲 makes me cry every time❤️ I love you 3000 (sic).”

Another added, “Exactly… Robert Downey jr is a legendary actor🔥❤️…. Respect 🔥🔥❤️❤️”

A third commented, “Respect to RDJ 🔥,” while a fourth simply added, “I love you 3000❤️”

Did getting to know this trivia of ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr making the climax of Avengers: Endgame even more emotional make you fall in love with him more? Let us know in the comments.

