Hollywood personalities do not shy away from spilling hot beans about their s*x life. Will Smith has, on more occasions than one, revealed some steamy details about his love life with Jada Pinkett Smith that has been too hot to handle for his fans. Interestingly, the celebrity also talked about her bedroom secrets once, but the details were probably from the time before she got married. She was quite experimental, and the tea will definitely raise her fans’ brows. Scroll on to learn more.

Jada created quite a stir when the news of her extra-marital affair with August Alsina surfaced. All controversies aside, the actress was quite blunt about her life, and it seems it has always been a part of her personality.

During an old video, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she once had a threesome when she was young. On the show Red Table Talk, which streamed on Facebook Watch, the actress said, “I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like the early 20s.” However, right after her confession, she added that she did not enjoy the experience and would not try to repeat it.

Jada Pinkett Smith added, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me. But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people, and I was like, ‘Hey!’” Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, who was a guest on the show, also chipped in and said, “[It was] a s*xual experiment.”

Well, the revelation about Jada’s love life is surely a steamy one, and we laud the star for being vocal about her s*xual choices on such a big platform.

