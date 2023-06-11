Robert Pattinson, a well-known Hollywood A-Lister with a massive fan following, has a naked truth from his early days, just like everyone has embarrassing school day memories. While the actor is prepping for his next outing in The Batman II, there was a time when the actor sold p*rn magazines in his school days. The actor attended grade school Tower House School near Richmond Park in London and was expelled from his grade school for the same.

The actor gained international fame for his role as Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the Twilight series. Recently, Pattinson is currently known for the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. While recalling his early days at school, the actor showed his mischievous side and how he was expelled from the all-boys school. Read on!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson accepted the lesser-known fact about selling p*rn magazines on the Howard Stern Show in the year 2017. He explained how he was caught stealing p*rn magazines and even got himself expelled from the school. “I used to go in and take like one or two and then keep them in my bag when I was in my school uniform”, he said.

The Batman actor revealed that he got a little cocky and took the entire rack with his fellow students and was got caught stealing by the shop owner. “No one knew at all what to do with them, though … I’d sell them for a lot of money.” Upon being caught, his friends ran away, Pattinson had to be humiliated, and all the old people looked at him disgusted.

The owner of the X-Rated publication shop went to his school as he pleased not to call the police. Robert Pattinson revealed, “I was like, ‘Don’t call the cops, call my parents,’ and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived … I was terrible.” Leading to all this, even his school friends ditched him as he was expelled from the school for a few days.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Hugh Grant Cheated On Gossip Girl Fame Elizabeth Hurley With A S*x Worker & Messed Up Their 13-Year-Long Relationship For This Dumb Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News