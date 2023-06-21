American supermodel Kendall Jenner never fails to make headlines with every move in her life. Since the beginning of the year, she has constantly been in the media for her alleged new romance with singer Bad Bunny. Despite their so many outings together, the duo remained silent, dodging all questions about what was cooking between them. But, now, the Puerto Rican rapper has addressed the rumours and you would not want to miss it.

Kendall belongs to the famous Kardashian-Jenner family of the US. The supermodel rose to fame alongside her four sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner, via their family reality TV show. After starring in the 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is now sharing glimpses of their lavish life on The Kardashians.

Romance rumours of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began in February after the two were spotted stepping out of the same restaurant in Beverly Hills. With time, the two seemed to have grown closer as they are now making public appearances together. The rumoured couple was even recently seen twinning in white while grabbing sushi with a few friends.

In his latest interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny was quizzed about his personal life, specifically her equation with Kendall Jenner. However, the rapper seemingly refrained from spilling beans in order to stay private about his personal life. He said, “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When he was further asked to clarify his statement and whether he is dating the supermodel or not, the rapper said, “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.” It seems the reported couple want to keep their personal lives to themselves. For the unversed, Kendall was earlier in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker.

