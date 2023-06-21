Rihanna is currently embracing her second pregnancy with beau A$AP Rocky, and the couple never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. RiRi welcomed her first child last year with her boyfriend, and he’s already a star on social media as the singer often gives a glimpse of her son to the fans online. Now talking about their latest appearance, the couple appeared at the latest Louis Vuitton show looking fashionable as ever, holding hands and closing the deal with a kiss, and the rapper indeed makes her feel like she’s the only girl in the world.

The couple was dressed in LV head-to-toe and looked stylish as always. RiRi, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her baby bump through her s*xy ensemble, and she’s a diva and icon and never lets a single opportunity go without giving her fans style goals!

Rihanna was dressed in a denim outfit which came with a bralette and paired it with matching wide jeans and a jacket tied to her waist. The hot momma didn’t shy away from baring her baby bump and kept her tresses open with her signature glam look.

Rihanna accessorised the look with a beanie, silver hoop earrings, and several necklaces, adding a chic touch to her denim look. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, wore baggy shorts and paired them with a white t-shirt and a jacket for the after-party. The rapper completed the look with a bedazzled beanie and sunglasses with pearl detailing over it.

Take a look:

Fashion News: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show! : Delivering as it unfolds…

Follow Me Now & Stay Updated Always #Rihanna #AsapRocky #LouisVuittonxYUTA #LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/MiIO2pc5Wd — TrendsO’clock (@TrendsOclock_) June 21, 2023

What are your thoughts on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closing the deal with a kiss at the Louis Vuitton show? Tell us in the space below.

