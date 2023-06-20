A$AP Rocky marked Father’s Day by posting a video of himself smoking a huge roll-up beside heavily pregnant Rihanna.

The 34-year-old ‘L$D’ rapper – who had 13-month-old son RZA in May 2022 with the singer, who is expecting their second baby any day – shared the clip on Sunday (18.06.23) as part of a carousel of images of the couple with their young boy.

It is unclear whether the video shows Rihanna pregnant with their first or second baby, and it featured the ‘Umbrella’ star grinding her baby bump against A$AP while saying: “This is so tight”, “Poke it out”, and “Shut up you b****” as her partner puffed clouds of smoke around them.

Thousands of fans flooded the comments section of the post – many with criticism of A$AP smoking around Rihanna.

One said: “You really shouldn’t be smoking indoors next to ur pregnant wife.”

Rihanna last year told Vogue about giving up smoking marijuana while expecting: “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”

A$AP captioned the slideshow of images and the smoking video with the message: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY.”

In a reference to the rapper’s real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Rihanna commented on the post: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Other footage in the carousel included footage of A$AP brushing his teeth, along with images of him sleeping with his toddler and kissing her baby bump.

Rihanna told British Vogue in February about her “legendary” motherhood experience: “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. It doesn’t matter.”

The singer and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

