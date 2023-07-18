Tom Cruise is one of those actors who will always be seen running and fighting on the big screen. The actor has very few love-making scenes in his movies, and you will be shocked to know that the Hollywood A-lister was not even aware that p*rnography existed on the Internet and that how the world was going mad about it. And, it was actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen who introduced him to the Internet p*rn. Scroll down to read the details.

Tom Cruise, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of the seventh edition of his Mission: Impossible franchise. The film is titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among a few others.

Speaking of Tom Cruise not knowing about the Internet p*rnography, according to Ladbible, Seth Rogen during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers spilled the beans, “He didn’t know internet p*rnography existed” and that it was him who introduced Cruise to the world of online adult entertainment. The comedian further shared that Cruise’s reaction was unexpected as he said, “I think it just came up organically, like how it does you know. And then ‘oh my friends were looking at internet p*rn’, and he was like ‘whoa whoa whoa, what’?” Meyers then asked if it was possible that Cruise was playing a prank on him, to which Rogen replied, “I 100% believed he had no idea that there was pornography on the World Wide Web. Which, the first thing I knew about the World Wide Web was that there was p*rnography on it. That’s the only reason I know it exists!”

If this was not enough, Seth Rogen also shared an incident when he had to badly pee when he visited Tom Cruise’s house.

“The first time I met him I had to pee so badly as we were pulling into his house,” admitted Rogen adding, “I was so uncomfortable, I didn’t want the first thing to be ‘Hi I’m Seth Rogan nice to meet you, I have to pee, can I pee in your house?’

The American Pickle star added, “Halfway up the driveway I got a snapple bottle and I peed in the bottle. Looking back there’s no way he does not have cameras covering that driveway.”

