Justin Bieber, who got married to Hailey Bieber in September 2018, has been on the wrong side of the Internet ever since as many believe he only walked down the aisle to become a US citizen. A video on Instagram has also been doing the rounds on the Internet that claim Justin cleverly dropped a hint about the same in his verse on Drake’s hit single Popstar. The loyal fans, however, seemed offended with the claims made in the video as they brutally slammed the theory. Scroll down to know the details.

Justin Bieber has been constantly dragged on the Internet ever since his split with Selena Gomez and his marriage to Hailey Bieber. The fans of Peaches hitmaker also keep trolling Hailey claiming that she will never stop copying Selena.

Circling back to the theory of Justin Bieber marrying Hailey Bieber for the purpose of Visa, an Instagram video sees two podcasters discussing how Justin in Drake’s song Popstar sang, “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.” The podcasters claimed that Drake often often drops hints in his songs and Justin pulled off the same in his verse on the song. Another theory claims that Justin, who originally hails from Canada, applied for a visa shortly just two months after his marriage to Hailey, further sparking the rumours. It was earlier reported that Justin was on an O-1 and not a green card. Interestingly, Justin, in an interview, also claimed that, his marriage was arranged and it was all set-up. Justin, in an interaction with Demi Lovato, said, “I think because she was raised Christian and they found out that…” he pauses and continues, “I think it was an arranged marriage, I’m pretty sure. Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, they set this whole thing up.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flighthouse (@flighthouse)

The loyal fans of Justin Bieber soon thronged to the comments section as they brutally took a dig at the podcasters. One user stated, “They didn’t mention the entire line, that is “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa. It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl. That sh*t platinum just like all of my releases, my girl”!!! So basically he is talking about his Visa credit card!”

Another person said, “Btw if this is the “theory” He could have married any American girl why Hailey ….. Isn’t SG American too if this was the case.” One user recalled, “Barack Obama Himself Called Justin Bieber to Give him US Nationality. But JB Refused. Y’all Acting as if Justin Bieber isn’t the BIGGEST Celebrity in America.”

The next one claimed, “This is not a theory. This is just mindless gossip and conspiracy. This is not even how immigration laws work. And Justin always had an American visa.” Another added, “This is beyond crap.”

One Justin Bieber fan got furious and commented, “Seriouslyyyy???? You guys so job less? he very well can easily get an American visa without the help of anyone one.”

What do you have to say about the entire situation? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

