The sprint of Ethan Hunt with his recently released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is getting hurdles in its way amidst the Barbenhiemer buzz. While the past movies in the MI franchise have always been blockbuster hits at the Box Office, the seventh instalment is having struggles to scale up the business. Despite being lauded as the best movie of the franchise, the Tom Cruise starrer is facing a major loss heading into its third weekend. Read on to find out more about it!

Before the release of Ethan Hunt’s next instalment of the franchise, it was speculated that the movie would face Box Office loss as Barbie and Oppenheimer were set to release a week after this. However, the speculation came to be true, as the Tom Cruise movie can not perform as expected.

According to a report by Comic Book, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is going to be losing a ton of theatres this weekend. While the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are still dominating theatres, Disney will be releasing its Haunted Mansion movie, which might take more screens from the Tom Cruise starrer movie. It is said that with all the competition, MI 7 is set to lose 1,130 theatres to its competitors.

Luckily the movie is performing well overseas. The international audiences are showing up for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as the movie has made more than $252 million overseas. Whereas in North America, the movie is just $126 million. The movie opened with just $56 million domestically in its opening weekend. In the second weekend of its theatrical run, the movie suffered the franchise-worst second-weekend drop.

The hits keep comin’ for Paramount. Not that kind. Tom Cruise’s M:I-DEAD RECKONING PT 1 will lose -1,130 theaters in just its 3rd weekend. Becoming profitable is now an impossible mission for this flick. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) July 27, 2023

As MI 7 was announced as a two-part movie, the makers would definitely plan to rebound from some of the lacklustre performances in the near future. The direct sequel to Dead Reckoning is scheduled to arrive in theatres next year, but production has been halted by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, and the 2024 release date is definitely in doubt.

