Christian Bale is among the most celebrated actors in all of Hollywood. The actor has proved his love for cinema and his craft of acting with his various impeccable performances in movies. He has changed his body several times to bring many roles to life, but when he tried changing his voice to play the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, he left his wife, Sibi Blazic, displeased. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The DC superhero has been played by various actors to date. Before Bale, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Adam West and George Clooney donned the black cape and Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson wore it after him. To distinguish Batman from Bruce Wayne, the best way discovered by Keaton was dropping his voice’s register.

However, when Christian Bale joined hands with Christopher Nolan, the two found another way of disguising Batman’s voice during the actor’s audition. In an interview with MTV News, Bale once revealed how he figured out the voice after slipping into Val Kilmer’s Batman suit. Recalling the incident, he said, “I got there. They put me in Val Kilmer’s suit. It didn’t even fit properly, and I stood in it and I went ‘I feel like an idiot.’ What kind of guy walks around, dressed like a bat? And is then going to go ‘Hello, how are you? Just ignore that I’m dressed as a bat.’ Of course, he’s meant to be doing this.”

Christian Bale continued, “If you look at the history of the guy and the pain that he went through. I went, ‘I can’t do this in a normal voice. I have to become a beast in order to sell this to myself.’” It was at this time the Thor: Love and Thunder star understood how he had to sound like in the Bat-suit.

But, he failed to impress his wife, Sibi Blazic – aka his biggest critic, who thought he blew up his audition. Bale narrated the incident and said, “I went home that evening, and my wife said, ‘How’d it go?’ I went, ‘I kind of did this.’ And I showed her, and she went, ‘Oh, you f*cked that one up, didn’t you?’”

Well, Christian Bale was grateful that he was selected to play the part in the trilogy, which included Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Moreover, he was seemingly proud of his voice as he said the voice “ain’t for everybody.”

