Over a month ago, Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan hit the screen and continues to impress at the box office. The Atlee’s directorial – which released in theaters worldwide on September 7, stars SRK in dual roles (as the father-son duo Captain Vikram Rathore and Azad, the Jailer respectively) alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and others, as well as Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in important cameo appearances.

Yesterday, the action thriller began its sixth week at the box office, and its sixth Thursday collection has propelled it towards the 630 crores milestone mark domestically. Read on to know how much the film collected yesterday.

A trade analyst took to X a while ago and tweeted the latest collection of Jawan. As per their tweet, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is nearing the 630 crores milestone. Detailing the performance of the Atlee-directorial’s Hindi version performance in Week 5 at the box office, they noted, “#Jawan [Week 5] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.90 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 569.50 cr”

In the same tweet, they also spoke about Jawan’s performance at the box office with its Tamil and Telugu versions, writing, “#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 5] Fri 4 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 6 lacs, Mon 3 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: ₹ 60.13 cr.” The post further read, “#Jawan ALL LANGUAGES [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] total: 629.63 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER”

In other news, Jawan – which has been making and breaking box office records domestically and overseas, has sold close to 2 lakh tickets for its shows today – National Cinema Day 2023. For those who don’t know, today, the ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country are capped at just 99 rupees for 2D film. 3D, IMAX, and 4DX tickets are also available at low rates but not 99 rupees.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

