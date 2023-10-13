For the 15th day in a row, Fukrey 3 has managed collections over the 1 crore mark, which is decent enough. The film did collect good moolah in the first week, and though collections did slow down in the second week, thankfully, they didn’t turn out to be very low, as a result of which around 15 crores more still did come in.

On Thursday, the film managed to collect 1.05 crores more, and that’s hardly any drop from the day before, which had seen 1.14 crores coming in. This also means that the film is set to collect quite well today due to National Cinema Day. With 2 lakh tickets already being sold and a lot of current bookings to come in as well, at least 3 crores would come in today with an outside chance of 3.5-4 crores mark being hit as well. That would give a solid push to the ensemble affair as there is still a lot of distance that needs to be covered in pursuit of the 100 crores landmark.

Currently, Fukrey 3 stands at 81.29 crores, and with this, Fukrey Returns lifetime of 80.32 crores has been crossed by the film in 15 days flat. The film will now end up adding at least 12-15 crores more in its final tally, and this has also set the stage for Fukrey 4 to be announced.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

