It was a first week of 7 crores for Thank You For Coming. Released on select screens and shows, the film managed collections over 1 crore mark between Friday to Sunday. From Monday onwards, the film got into lakhs though thankfully there wasn’t a crash. In fact the 50% drop when compared to Friday came only on Thursday with 50 lakhs coming in.

That said, it would have helped the Bhumi Pednekar & Shehnaaz Gill starrer to some extent had the first week total actually come in the first weekend itself. That would have ensured a double digit score at least at the close of first week and then a good haul would have come in today, National Cinema Day.

In fact one now waits to see how the numbers turn out to be today for the film since at the very least it would be aiming to go past the 75 lakhs mark.

There is no new notable release this week and hence the Bhumi Pednekar led film has managed a few shows for itself. There are Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3 and even Jawan in contention for the entire week before Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2 arrive next Friday. Till then, this Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor produced film will aim to gather the maximum that it can over 7.06 crores and eventually go past the 10 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Update On National Cinema Day: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets Through Advance Booking, We’re All Set To Witness Madness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News