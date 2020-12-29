New Year’s is just around the corner and most of us want to look fantastic. Amid the pandemic, many celebrations will take place at home. But that doesn’t mean we won’t deck up like we normally would. If you want to keep it low key, we have the perfect winter wear that you could flaunt on the festive night. Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor amongst others are our inspirations for today’s piece.

From Tara Sutaria worn bomber jacket to Ananya Panday’s turtle neck sweater – check out some go-to looks below:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday donned this super chich look for a magazine cover. The Khaali Peeli beauty wore a Louis Vuitton black turtleneck sweater and paired it up with a pink layered skirt. The bottom part, we’re not sure but the half sleeves sweater is definitely a must-have in your winter wardrobe!

Tara Sutaria

Fans would know that Tara Sutaria has a thing for white and she oozes sophistication in it, like no other! This crop styled bomber jacket literally has our heart. Although you’d need to be as beautiful as her to look that gorgeous, what we can settle for is at least the stylish winter piece!

Khushi Kapoor

While Janhvi Kapoor may be ruling Bollywood, sister Khushi Kapoor is no less than a fashion icon! Her sizzling avatars are viral even before her entry into the Industry. The legacy continues with this cute lavender knit sweater. She’s worn it like an off-shoulder piece which makes it look all the way more attractive. Want something similar? Forever 21 is at your service for it!

Disha Patani

Knit arm warmers from Zara is currently a viral trend. While it may be too clichéd for many now, this Disha Patani worn outfit can be the alternative you want! FYI, this is Adidas if you want to begin your search right away.

Suhana Khan

Do you have a thing for pullover turned dresses? We’ve got the perfect match for you. Suhana Khan once opted for a cute bright yellow look and wore it like a one piece. Pair it up with thigh-high boots and you’re good to go!

Tara Sutaria to Ananya Panday, which is your favourite look out of the above?

