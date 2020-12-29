I love everything about winters except for the way my hair starts reacting to the weather. It becomes so messy that I don’t even know what suits my hair anymore. Especially dandruff and hair fall, is there anything that actually works? I wonder. Today we are going to talk about Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani and their hair care regime.

Advertisement

Don’t we often wonder, even after using the same products we don’t get beautiful luscious hair like these Bollywood actresses? Well, I do.

Advertisement

Not even lying but I’ve been losing hair like crazy. And it’s not just me but I feel everyone around me. So, what is it that Bollywood actresses’ hair regime consists of that we take notes from amid this weather and save ourselves from disastrous dandruff and hair fall encounters.

Deepika Padukone –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deepika is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses in Bollywood and I love her hair. She has got the perfect hair texture that one would die for. I remember seeing her as Veronica in Cocktail and became a fan of her hair, the Bajirao Mastani actress did bring in the messy hairdo trends in the industry.

The secret behind Deepika Padukone’s healthy hair is that she doesn’t wash her hair without a good champi with coconut oil because it helps improve blood circulation. Before going out in the sun, the Chhappak actress makes sure to cover her hair with a satin scarf because too much sunlight exposure can damage your hair too.

Sara Ali Khan –

Sara Ali Khan looks really fit, be it her glowing skin or healthy hair locks. The secret behind Coolie No. 1 actress’s hair – ‘Onion’. Yes, that’s correct. These days a lot of onion bases products are available in the market starting from shampoos to conditioners to oils.

But that’s not how Sara uses it. During an interaction with Vogue, she confessed, “I put not very nice smelling things on my face and onions in my hair. It takes a lot of guts to do it.” The 25-year-old puts onion juice on the scalp directly for 20 mins and it works wonders. It stimulates the hair follicles and hence helps you get rid of dandruff and hair fall. Try it, I would personally recommend this one!

Kiara Advani –

Look at those lustrous hair locks. I mean, what extra do these people do to give so much healthy volume to their hair. The secret behind Kiara Advani’s beautiful hair is champi with different oils like castor, coconut and olive.

The Kabir Singh actress swears by egg and yogurt mask and we all have used it at some point in our lives and totally loved the results. So, why wait? Try it this season and tell us if you loved it too.

Tara Sutaria –

Tara Sutaria is one of the fittest gen Z actresses in Bollywood. Be it her skin or hair, I love her for everything. The secret behind her luscious hair is champi and yogurt mask.

Because Bollywood divas use excessive heat products in their hair, it often becomes dry and unmanageable. Tara Sutaria uses a yogurt mask to avoid that and dry her hair without a blow dryer to manage dandruff and hair fall problems.

Disha Patani –

Disha’s healthy hair will give you a run for your money. You would think it’s the expensive hair care regime that she has but guess what, she’s pretty old school when it comes to her hair.

The Malang actress champi’s her hair twice a week with onion seed hair oil followed by a mild shampoo and deep conditioner. Isn’t this super easy? You can try it too without having to spend anything on products!

So, here it is. Bollywood divas and their no cost hair remedies. Tell us which one are you going to try from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

Must Read: Want New Year’s Outfit But Low Budget? Rubina Dilaik Worn These 3 Looks Are Tailor-Made For You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube