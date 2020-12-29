Popular Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, has turned rapper.

Titled “Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar”, the Hindi song also has Prashant as music composer and director. The video has been shot in Goa and features the artiste.

“I have always been writing songs and working on rough melodies. However, since the lockdown began I explored many possibilities as a writer, composer and ended up doing this rap song as well. Life is a magical design. Everything happens for a reason and it’s always good,” Prashant Ingole said.

Prashant has been staying and working in Goa over the past five months.

“I hardly get time for fun and enjoyment. One morning I wake up thinking of the daily plan and realise that it’s too much work and I am in Goa and I should relax. I told myself ‘Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar’. That’s how the song happened,” Prashant said.

During lockdown, too, he was tied up with different projects, including a poem. Through the poem titled “Naadaan”, Prashant Ingole urged people to not go out during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in September, Prashant Ingole said that people have an illusion that you get inspiration from drugs.

Ever since the investigation started into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood’s alleged drug connections have come under the scanner.

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Vivek Agnihotri have pointed out that drugs float freely at Bollywood parties and have even alleged that drugs have been normalised in the film industry over the past decade.

Ingole shared that he doesn’t attend many Bollywood parties, so he doesn’t exactly know what goes on.

“It’s just that I have heard (about drug availability at parties) over conversations and discussions with people. I don’t do drugs, don’t smoke,” he told IANS.

