It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Allu Arjun is a synonym for class acting, smooth dance moves and jaw-dropping style. The actor, who is also known by his pet name Bunny, turns 38 today, and he treated his fan by releasing the teaser of his upcoming next, Pushpa. While fans are going gaga over his performance in the teaser, we decided to tell you some of the expensive things he spends his earning on.

The actor is among the most successful, critically and commercially acclaimed actor from the Telugu film industry. So it’s not shocking to know that he charged crore to play the lead in films. It has been reported that the actor has a net worth of over Rs 200 crore. And the Stylish Star lives up to the label bestowed on him.

On one occasion, Allu Arjun was clicked wearing a t-shirt worth Rs 65,000 and shoes that cost Rs 1.45 lakh. Imagine if he wears clothing and accessories that cost this much how expensive his’ most expensive’ things are. From a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to an array of vehicles, check out the costly things Bunny owns, all thanks to his hard work.

Rs 100 Cr House

Allu Arjun lives with his wife and kids in a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. One of the costliest places in the city, the property is said to be worth upwards of Rs 100 crore. In 2019, Bunny shared a happy family picture from the Bhoomi Puja along with the name of the house – Blessing.

Interior designer Aamir and Hamida have decorated the actor’s home as per his and Sneha’s taste. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their home via their many Instagram posts.

Rs 7 Cr Vanity Van

Actors spend quite some time in their vanity van owing to their numerous shooting schedules, so why not live in style and comfort? In July 2019, Allu Arjun purchased a vanity van and named it Falcon. The Stylish Star spent a whopping Rs 7 crore on it and got it designed by Reddy Customs caravan. It is one of the costliest vanity vans in the south.

Bunny’s Falcon has his initials, the iconic AA, embossed on the van’s outside and inside. The vehicle has an uber-cool futuristic look with its black, white and silver interiors. The vanity van features leather seats, a giant mirror, mood lighting and entertainment options that make it seem like a palace on wheels.

Given the amount he spent on getting a customized vanity van, it’s but given that Allu Arjun loves to travel in style. The actor has an amazing car collection, and below are a couple of the most expensive vehicles he owns.

Jaguar XJ L

Allu Arjun has invested Rs 1.2 crore of his net worth in a Jaguar XJ L and travels in style. This four-wheeler is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel motor with a power of 301.73 BHP and a torque of 689 Nm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kms/hour. The car’s interiors feature top-notch leather upholstery, a 10-inch HD screen and foldable business tables for rear passengers.

Range Rover Vogue

Sharing a picture with his new purchase, Allu Arjun revealed that he had named his Range Rover Vogue’ Beast.’ This car cost anywhere between Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 4.03 crore (ex-showroom), depending on the variant he picked. The car’s variants are between a 3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine and a 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol unit. The vehicle features air suspension that ensures a smooth drive, even on rugged terrains.

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Allu Arjun has often been seen on promotional tours in his Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. As per reports, the Arya actor paid anywhere between Rs 1.30-1.35 crore for the luxurious wheels. The car features a 2.0-litre twin-super turbocharged engine and has a maximum power of 400 BHP and a peak torque of 640 Nm. The four-wheeler can go from 0 to 100 kms/hour in 6 seconds with a top speed of 230 kms/hour.

Besides being superfast, the car had several safety features, including eight airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, rear seat belts, seatbelt alerts, etc.

Did you know Bunny had such expensive and luxurious investments?

Happy Birthday, Allu Arjun.

