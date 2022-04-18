It is common for Western stars to be caught shopping at adult shops but that does not make it any less of a topic of discussion in tabloids and gossip magazines. Several pop stars like Rihanna and Beyonce have been spotted with such explicit items in the past and one of them was the Hollywood power couple, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. The footballer reportedly gifted his lady love a d*ldo worth $1.8 million once, and it was obviously far from a normal one.

Advertisement

For the unversed, David and Victoria were previously in the news when their son, Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with his long term girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The pictures from their intimate wedding were all over social media as Nicola chose an elegant white gown and Brooklyn was dressed in a classic black tuxedo. Victoria’s strappy satin grey gown studded in thread work around the neckline was also a major hit on the Internet, making fashion enthusiasts from different corners of the world appreciate it.

Advertisement

In the year 2004, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were in the news when a bunch of speculations suggested that the latter had gifted his wife an s*x toy worth millions. A report by SF Gate suggested that the vibrator was studded with diamonds at the base and even plated in platinum. It was reportedly designed by a strip club owner Peter Stringfellow and was connected to a 16-Carat diamond necklace.

It is common for David Beckham and Victoria Beckham to give each other expensive items but this was one that left the people quite surprised. Previously, Beyonce and Jay-Z were reported to be one of the couples that bought s*x toys worth thousands. They even allegedly exited the shop with a few good plated items.

What do you think about David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s lavish purchase? Let us know in the comments section.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: Did You Know? Robert Pattinson Received Negative Reactions For Twilight From His Own Mother & They Were ‘Mean’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube