Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the fourth film in the ‘Thor’ series Thor: Love and Thunder for several months now. Granting the fans’ wish, the makers have now released the teaser of the much-awaited film and it seems more powerful than ever. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi’s directorial is the fourth instalment in the Thor saga and it has an exciting cast. While Chris Hemsworth is returning as the Norse God, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig.

Advertisement

The latest teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder also reveal some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars are expected to appear in the movie. The teaser began with the Aussie actor as a mighty Norse god on a quest for self-discovery. “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace,” he says as he puts aside his new hammer Stormbreaker. “Now I need to figure out exactly who I am,” he added.

After the weight training montage and a new outfit, Chris Hemsworth leaves the Guardians of the Galaxy behind to find his own path. The teaser also shows brief glimpses of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie ruling over New Asgard, a lightning-bolt wielding man (likely the Greek god Zeus) and Thor on a pirate ship kissing an unknown woman.

It also shows members of the Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel all reprising their respective roles. However, Hollywood stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russel Crowe as the mighty god Zeus were not showcased in the teaser.

Interestingly, the teaser ended with Natalie Portman calling down Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, which is now magically pieced back together and debuts her comic-accurate Mighty Thor costume. Watch the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Revealed Lying To Ex-husband Liam Hemsworth About Losing Her V*rginity & Said “It Was A Lie That I Held Onto For Like 10 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube