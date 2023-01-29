Now the big stars had once auditioned for one or the other roles to make the makers see they can fit the character. But not all the time every audition goes according to how we planned them to go. This happened with Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel too. He debuted in Hollywood in 2000 with Pitch Black, however, at the audition round, he failed miserably. Here’s what happened next. Scroll below to read more about it!

Mark Sinclair aka Vin received immense amounts of love and appreciation across the globe for his performance as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. It’s one of the highest-grossing action franchises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Vin Diesel debuted with Pitch Black, whose audition he had failed miserably. In an interview with Yahoo, the director David Twohy had talked about it as reported in Film, and said, “He read in the room and he wasn’t great, because that is not his gift — reading in a room, off a page.”

Shedding light on how Vin Diesel is better at getting into a character rather than reading off a page. However, when the makers of the film Pitch Black were considering other actors for the role, the director David Twohy fought for Vin. He said, “by the time we brought back our lead candidates, Vin was off-book and you could tell he was the right choice at that point.”

Well, we all know how it turned out when Vin Diesel played Richard B. Riddick in Pitch Black and we can’t think of anybody else other than him. However, when Vin failed at the audition miserably, the studio was trying to push Steven Seagal for the role. At that time, David Twohy had stood up and threatened to leave the set and gave Vin the chance to have his breakout movie.

Well, since then Vin Diesel has given hit movies under the Fast & Furious franchise, voicing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy under MCU, and many more. What are your thoughts after knowing about Vin’s audition disaster? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Takes A Classic Jibe At Nepotism Trolls As She Reacts To Hailey Bieber’s ‘Nepo Baby’ Look, Here’s The Scoop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News