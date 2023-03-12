Jelena fans still never miss an opportunity to cheer on their favourite ex-couple – Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The Canadian singer is married to Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Bieber but she often receives hate from Sel fans for the most bizarre reasons online. Today, we bring you a throwback to the 2021 Met Gala red carpet when Justin arrived with his wife Hailey and got slammed with the chants of ‘We love Selena’ from the fans at the venue but hats off to the couple for not losing the calm and remaining graceful as ever at the event. Scroll below to watch the video.

Both Justin and Hailey enjoy a massive fan following globally and especially on social media with over 281 and 49 million followers on Instagram. And Selena happens to be the most followed female celebrity, with over 397 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Coming back to the topic, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber both looked good together, as usual and opted for a simple yet chic look in black. While the singer wore a pantsuit from his own label Drew House, Hailey opted for a strapless black Saint Laurent dress that came with a sweetheart plunging neckline.

As usual, the couple looked terrific and walked hand in hand on the red carpet. As they arrived at the carpet, something unexpected happened as Selena Gomez fans slammed the couple with ‘We love Selena’ chants.

CelebrityNycMoment shared the video on their YouTube channel, take a look at it below:

Hats off to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for being calm and graceful on the red carpet, even though Selena Gomez fans didn’t leave an opportunity to slam them!

