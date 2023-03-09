Selena Gomez meant it when she said “kill them with kindness.” That clearly seems to be her mantra even amidst her alleged social media war with Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber’s wife is accused of throwing shade at the pop star multiple times, owing to which she’s facing brutal trolls. Amidst it all, an old video of the Only Murders In The Building actress addressing haters is going viral. Scroll below for details!

In the past, Selena has multiple times asked her fans not to troll or affect anybody’s mental health. While on a social media break, she returned to TikTok to ask fans to be kinder to everyone. Her response came amidst brutal trolls Hailey Bieber had been facing and her BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner losing lakhs of followers.

Leading Hollywood portal E! News has shared an old video of Selena Gomez on Women’s Day. She could be heard saying, “I’ve been doing this long enough to realize that no matter what people perceive of me, I always shine through at the end of the day. So, I’ve had a lot of people try to tear me down but I’m here!”

The video is followed by many Selena Gomez appearances as a boss lady. This clip indeed screamed POWER and Selenators couldn’t agree more as the Hailey Bieber drama continues.

A user reacted, “Yes, her karma is real. Proud of her being this strong after all the shady things she faced since her childhood.”

Another addressed the Hailey Bieber controversy and wrote, “Keep shining on, don’t let anyone bully you.”

“@haileybieber about to copy this speech,” wrote a user mocking Hailey Bieber.

Another commented, “The only person who needs to hear this is hailey.”

Selena Gomez is indeed shelling out QUEEN behavior!

