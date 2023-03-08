Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay – born Chukwuka Ekweani, shot to fame with the single ‘Love Nwantiti’, also known as ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ahh).’ The singer in a recent chat revealed that he is interested in collaborating with Indian singers.

He also said that he is a big fan of Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Of his favourite actors from the Hindi film industry, CKay told IANS: “Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

The 27-year-old CKay is “absolutely” interested in collaborating with any Indian singer.

CKay was in the country performing in several states. “India is a beautiful place with beautiful people,” he said.

What’s next for him? “I’ll be performing in different countries in the world for the rest of the year, releasing new music and doing a lot of really cool things.

In an earlier conversation with the same agency, CKay spoke about his maiden trip to India and his performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2023. He said, “It’s been crazy. It’s my first time in India. It’s been exciting. The energy is crazy with the love from the people. It’s almost as if I am Indian but I am not. So, I really appreciate the energy, the vibe was great and I am happy to be here.

Stay tuned!”

