Salma Hayek is one name that needs no introduction worldwide when it comes to showbiz. The Frida actress is considered one of Hollywood’s s*x symbols and she undoubtedly owns up to it. Her incredible fashion sense at this age proves her versatility in the business and has given many iconic red-carpet appearances to remember. The actress appeared at the Vanity Oscars 2023 bash along with her daughter Valentina Pinault and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

Salma is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault and shares a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina. While the actress put on a busty display with a sequined studded gown, her daughter opted for a subtle n*de pink coloured gown.

Salma Hayek is a fashion icon and has again served a lewk that will be remembered for years. Her glittery figure-hugging gown came with black lace detailing and a thigh-high slit as she flaunted her voluptuous figure in it. She accessorised the look with diamond jewellery and opened her tresses with a middle parting.

On the other hand, Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Pinault opted for a subtle look with a dusky n*de pink gown. Her gown came with dramatic ruffles and a plunging neckline and she accessorised the look with a luxury mini bag.

Salma donned a blonde hairdo and looked ravishing in it. Entertainment Tonight shared the picture on their official Instagram handle, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to the mother-daughter pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She looks nothing like her mother🤷”

Another user commented, “Is that her daughter or husband’s from another marriage?”

A third user commented, “She looks nothing like the Queen Salma Hayek ❤️✨…. sorry 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault at the Oscars after-party look? Tell us in the space below.

