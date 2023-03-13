Actor Jr NTR is known as a family man who prefers spending time with them over other things. During a recent interview, when the journalist showed him pictures of his sons, his reaction made the netizens ago ‘Awwww!!’

When the news anchor of KTLA News showed him an Instagram post with his sons and wife, his reaction was: “Oh my God! Look at them. I am already missing them”

When quizzed about whether his sons know he is attending the Oscars, Jr NTR replied: “They know I am an actor but right now they are not aware that I have come to Oscar but yes I am excited to tell my kids one day that you know what I have been to the Oscar’s and I have walked on Red Carpet and how it’s a proud feeling to represent our country globally.

Jr NTR walked the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards for RRR looking all dashing in a Gaurav Gupta couture. He could be see wearing a bandhgala kurta set with a golden tiger emblem on it representing the richness of Indian culture.

