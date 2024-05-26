Bianca Censori and Kanye West seem to be keeping a low profile or remain in the news most of the time. A few weeks back, reports claimed that Ye was planning to launch an adult site. Meanwhile, Bianca’s family was concerned about her as they feared Ye might drag her into the adult film business. She has now flown to Australia to spend time with them. Keep scrolling for all the deets.

Bianca and Kanye reportedly got married in 2022, soon after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy owner has been under social media surveillance for the way Bianca dresses, as some feel the Donda rapper is controlling her or that he might be trying to turn her into Kim 2.0. Their weird behaviors draw enough media attention for them to remain relevant online. The couple went so far as to engage in NSFW activities in Venice and ended up getting banned by the boating service.

According to Herald Sun’s report, Bianca Censori has flown to Australia to meet her family. She was spotted with her parents at Mario’s Café in Fitzroy, Melbourne, having lunch there. She traveled to the Country Down Under alone and reportedly ditched her revealing attire. According to the media outlet, she wore a khaki Miu Miu sweater dress and had a bowl of spaghetti carbonara. However, it is unclear whether she went there to visit her family or if it is due to her concern and to calm them down about the entire adult business shenanigan of Ye.

Bianca Censori dines with parents at Melbourne restaurant without husband Kanye West as she returns to Australia after family pic.twitter.com/Awn6QYheXF — What’s Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) May 25, 2024

According to the Daily Mail’s report, Bianca Censori’s family was concerned about her and feared Kanye dragging the Yeezy architect into the adult film world. They also accused Ye of using Bianca to promote his new Yeezy p*rn venture. A source told the media outlet that Ye convinced Bianca that venturing into the adult film business would make them wealthier.

Speaking of what Bianca Censori’s family feels, the source claimed, “They were even trying to accept that he was not forcing Bianca to do anything. They were aware of Kanye and Bianca’s project to create and sell their own brand of clothing. But with two feminist sisters and an equally feminist mother, it is hard to rationalize or accept her involvement in this new venture.”

The source continued, “The fact that he is dragging her into the adult film world with him and using her as a billboard already to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and very worrying.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West reunites with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for their eldest, North West. She starred as Young Simba at the live Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday. According to people present at the event, Kanye recorded the whole time and gave North a standing ovation.

