Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are all set to embrace parenthood soon, hopefully strengthening their relationship. The couple is a hot topic of discussion online, more so because of Justin’s former relationship with Selena Gomez. Hailey faces a lot of criticism and trolling on the internet. Even today, an old video of her being introduced to Justin by her famous father, Stephen Balwin, resurfaced.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and a few days ago, they announced the good news about welcoming their first child. Justin gained recognition as a teenager with his song Baby, and over the years, he only solidified his place in the music industry. Meanwhile, Hailey has also become an influencer on social media, besides her successful modeling career. Hailey has over 52 million followers on Instagram.

The throwback clip of Stephen Baldwin with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber has been posted on X by Historic Vids with the caption, “Justin Bieber meeting his future wife and father in-law for the first time in 2009.” As per reports it was at The Today Show’s backstage and Justin was only 12 years old when he met his future wife for the first time.

In the video, Stephen Baldwin introduces Hailey Baldwin to young Justin Bieber, but judging by Hailey’s look, she seems uninterested in meeting the young star. Stephen was presenting Justin with his skateboarding video. The netizens once again do not leave the opportunity to troll the stars.

One of the users wrote under the video, “You never know when you’re going to meet, “the one,” but usually you meet them at some point in your life before you meet them for life.”

Another quipped, “The DVD was part of the dowry.”

Followed by a netizen quoting, “This is so creepy to me as if he wouldn’t remember meeting him at the airport. Poor Justin was set up fr.”

One sneered, “Father-in-law was already plotting.”

Another stated, “Little did they know their futures…”

“Hahahah. She is not pleased to meet him. Lol,” said one user.

And, “This creeps me out.”

Check out the video here:

Justin Bieber meeting his future wife and father in-law for the first time in 2009 pic.twitter.com/bATIUDC0xa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 25, 2024

Cut to 2024, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been together for about six years now, and the couple will soon become parents. The couple shared the news with beautiful pictures and renewed their vows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Nicki Minaj Claims “Sabotage” After Amsterdam Arrest, Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online, “Should Be Jailed For Her Bad Music”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News