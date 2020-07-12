Keanu Reeves As Green Lantern Or Sinestro? Check Out How Spectacular He Looks!

When you are a talented and versatile actor, fans can imagine you playing any role. That’s exactly the case with Keanu Reeves. If given a chance, fans would like him to play every great superhero and villain. All credit goes to his acting skills and dedication.

Recently, there were reports that Keanu might play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Soon, fans started imagining him in that avatar and shared their versions via art. Now, they’ve imagined him as superhero Green Lantern and supervillain Sinestro. A fan imagined how his character John Wick would look in both the avatars.

A fan named MJ. Hiblen shared both these illustrations on his Instagram page. As Green Lantern and Sinestro, Keanu Reeves looks spectacular. MJ. Hiblen captioned the Green Lantern post, “He Is a Man of Focus, Commitment and Sheer F***ing Will”.

For Keanu Reeves as Sinestro or Yellow Lantern, the fan wrote, “‘Yellow Lantern’

Morning warm-up work”.

In the comments section, fans have posted positive comments. Under the Green Lantern post, one comment reads, “Okay now this is truly magnificent! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Under Sinestro’s post, a fan posted, “Ummm I need this please!”.

Check out the posts below:





However, Keanu Reeves isn’t playing either of the characters. In 2011 film Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds played the titular role. The supervillain Sinestro was portrayed by Mark Strong. But The Matrix actor does look good in both the avatars.

What do you have to say about this fan art? Let us know your comments below.

