The Mentalist Trivia: Do You Know Which Type Of Tea Simon Baker’s Patrick Jane Was Obsessed With In The Show?

There are many popular American shows that have garnered praise from audiences all over the world. Right from Friends and Game Of Thrones To Modern Family, these television outings are extremely popular all over the globe. Not far behind in the race in the popularity factor, is the Simon Baker starrer American drama series, The Mentalist.

Created by Bruno Heller, the highly acclaimed show revolves around a former psychic turned California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) consultant Patrick Jane (Baker). He joins the latter to avenge the killings of his wife and daughter by serial killer Red John.

The Mentalist spread across seven seasons, ran from 2008 to 2015, and made Simon Baker a household name. And anyone who followed the show from the beginning would be aware about Patrick Jane’s obsession with tea. Nearly in every episode, one would see the protagonist sipping on his favourite beverage, sometimes even in the most critical situations including at the crime scenes.

This became one of his most popular quirks, so much so that fans have even asked questions about Jane’s obsession with tea on Quora. So taking this fascination forward, we now have some interesting trivia on this subject. Patrick Jane played by Simon Baker would sip on black tea on the show.

Wait, there is more. The type is Lapsang Souchong, black tea that originally hails from the province of Fujian in China. According to marieclaire.com, it is also called ‘hong cha’, which translates to red tea. And all the fans would identify, ‘Red’ being one of the most important words on the show. Isn’t that interesting?

During its seven-year run, The Mentalist won many awards including the People’s Choice Award for ‘Favorite New TV Drama’, while Simon Baker had been nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor – Drama Series.

It’s been around five years since the show concluded; however, fans still obsess over even smaller details about The Mentalist. Besides Simon Baker, the American series also featured Robin Tunney (Teresa Lisbon), Tim Kang (Kimball Cho), Owain Yeoman (Wayne Rigsby) and Amanda Righetti (Grace Van Pelt) in pivotal roles.

