Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Is Now 3rd Highest Grossing Film Of 2020 Globally

Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has now started losing its steam at the worldwide box office. The film in its 6th weekend has crossed the $300 million mark which is good considering the pandemic but not something which is expected from a big film like this.

After the end of 5th weekend, the sci-fi film did a business of $283.2 million. It added $25 million approx after that thus taking the total worldwide business of the film well above the $300 million mark.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has done a total business of $307.1 million till the end of the sixth weekend. In the US where the film has completed 5 weekends, the total business is $45.1 million and internationally it has accumulated $262 million.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the lifetime business of Sonic The Hedgehog ($306.8 million) to become 3rd highest-grossing film of 2020 globally. It had already crossed Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle which did a worldwide business of $245.3 million. The next target of the film is Bad Boys for Life at $424.6 million but that seems out of reach unless the film sees magical turnaround in the next few weeks.

Among the All-Time highest-grossing films globally, Tenet has crossed Rise of the Guardians ($306.9 million), Annabelle: Creation ($306.5 million), Skyscraper ($304.8 million), Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer ($301.9 million) and others. It currently stands as 477th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide compared to 537th rank it secured last weekend.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles. The film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The film has been shot across seven countries i.e. India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

